Peshawar High Court Upholds PTM Ban Amidst Legal Challenges

The Peshawar High Court has backed the federal government's decision to ban the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) along with its leader, Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, according to Dawn.

A bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Khurshid Iqbal rejected two petitions challenging the 2024 proscription under the Anti-Terrorism Act, with a detailed judgment to follow.

Petitioners, including Pashteen, argued the ban violated Article 10-A of the Constitution, which guarantees a fair trial, and challenged the inclusion of PTM in the list of banned outfits.

The further legal challenge by PTM member Masoom Shah questioned the October 2024 notification proscribing the movement, which coincided with the Pashtun National Jirga in Khyber district.

Additional Attorney General Sanaullah asserted the petitions were not maintainable, stressing statutory remedies and the alleged anti-state activities of PTM leaders.

PTM's lawyers defended its civil and non-violent stance, likening it to the legacy of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, and criticized the lack of procedural justice in the ban's enactment.

Lead counsel Attaullah Kundi argued the amendments facilitating the ban were unconstitutional, citing that PTM's actions, including the Pashtun National Jirga, are not politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)