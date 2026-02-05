Left Menu

Peshawar High Court Upholds PTM Ban Amidst Legal Challenges

The Peshawar High Court has endorsed the federal government's ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and its leaders, dismissing petitions against the 2024 proscription. The court stated a detailed judgment will follow, as petitioners argued the ban violated constitutional rights and fair trial principles, while the government cited anti-state activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:09 IST
Peshawar High Court Upholds PTM Ban Amidst Legal Challenges
Peshawar High Court (Image source: Official website of Peshawar High Court). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Peshawar High Court has backed the federal government's decision to ban the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) along with its leader, Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, according to Dawn.

A bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Khurshid Iqbal rejected two petitions challenging the 2024 proscription under the Anti-Terrorism Act, with a detailed judgment to follow.

Petitioners, including Pashteen, argued the ban violated Article 10-A of the Constitution, which guarantees a fair trial, and challenged the inclusion of PTM in the list of banned outfits.

The further legal challenge by PTM member Masoom Shah questioned the October 2024 notification proscribing the movement, which coincided with the Pashtun National Jirga in Khyber district.

Additional Attorney General Sanaullah asserted the petitions were not maintainable, stressing statutory remedies and the alleged anti-state activities of PTM leaders.

PTM's lawyers defended its civil and non-violent stance, likening it to the legacy of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, and criticized the lack of procedural justice in the ban's enactment.

Lead counsel Attaullah Kundi argued the amendments facilitating the ban were unconstitutional, citing that PTM's actions, including the Pashtun National Jirga, are not politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Unwavering Support for Cuba Amid U.S. Tensions

China's Unwavering Support for Cuba Amid U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Interference

Sabarimala Gold Loss: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Interference

 India
3
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Counterfeit Jeans Racket

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Counterfeit Jeans Racket

 India
4
Oscar Piastri: Fair Play Amidst Formula One Drama

Oscar Piastri: Fair Play Amidst Formula One Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026