U.S. Embassy Issues Security Alert After Islamabad Mosque Bombing

The United States Embassy in Pakistan issued a security alert for American citizens on Friday after a suicide bombing struck a Shia mosque in Tarlai Kalan, near Islamabad, causing widespread concern. The embassy called on U.S. nationals in Pakistan to remain vigilant, avoid crowded areas, and review their personal security protocols.

A statement released by the embassy emphasized the need for U.S. citizens to carry valid identification, cooperate with local authorities, and stay informed through local media. The warning followed reports of a significant number of casualties in the bombing, an attack condemned by Charge d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker in an official statement.

In her statement, Baker strongly condemned the violence and expressed condolences to the victims, decrying acts of terror that target civilians and places of worship. The devastating attack at the Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra during Friday prayers has claimed at least 31 lives and injured 169, according to Pakistani authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)