A Warm Welcome: PM Modi's Heartfelt Visit to Malaysia

During his visit to Malaysia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who personally received him at the Kuala Lumpur airport and shared a car ride with him. This congenial gesture underscored the deepening ties between India and Malaysia.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Modi expressed his gratitude towards PM Ibrahim for his attendance and his encouraging words about the future of the India-Malaysia relationship. He emphasized the importance of their friendship and the mutual respect shared between the two nations.

Modi's visit marks his commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2024, focusing on enhancing political, economic, and cultural cooperation. His visit, being the first foreign trip of 2026, reinforces the shared heritage and strategic ties between the nations.

