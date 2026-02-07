Modi Champions India-Malaysia 'IMPACT' Initiative for Shared Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Malaysia, underscored the robust India-Malaysia relationship by emphasizing the 'IMPACT' initiative—India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation. Addressing the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur, Modi praised the close ties, highlighting that the success of one nation is deemed as a triumph for the other and Asia at large.

Modi acknowledged the goodwill shown by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. He stressed the growing bilateral interaction, particularly in economic and technological domains. Notably, he announced the forthcoming implementation of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Malaysia, set to boost digital collaboration.

Further, Modi emphasized the foundational people-to-people ties bridging shared cultural and geographic heritages. He invited Malaysians to explore India, while also pointing to India's rapid infrastructure developments and economic growth, which he said transform the nation into a global powerhouse.

