Left Menu

A Meeting of Minds: Modi and Ibrahim Unite Indian Diaspora in Malaysia

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim celebrate the historic ties between their nations, emphasizing the Indian diaspora's integral role in Malaysia's development. Both leaders aim to deepen defense, security, and economic partnerships, signifying a new chapter in Indo-Malaysian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:13 IST
A Meeting of Minds: Modi and Ibrahim Unite Indian Diaspora in Malaysia
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim with Indian PM Narendra Modi (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim voiced his excitement at joining Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Indian community outreach event in Malaysia. Addressing the Indian diaspora, Ibrahim expressed gratitude and underscored the deep-rooted connections between the two nations. He highlighted the historical ties, reminiscing about a time before formal diplomatic relations when traders and scholars bridged the regions across the Indian Ocean.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Malaysia for a two-day visit, warmly greeted by Prime Minister Ibrahim at the airport. The vibrant welcome included schoolchildren waving Indian and Malaysian flags as the leaders walked down the red carpet, with a large contingent of the Indian diaspora in attendance.

During the visit, the prime ministers shared a ride to the official hotel, symbolizing their united front. Prior to his visit, PM Modi emphasized the potential for deeper defense and security ties between India and Malaysia. He expressed eagerness to meet with the Indian community in Malaysia, recognizing their significant contributions to the nation's progress and their role as a bridge between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

 India
2
Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

Maharashtra's New Industrial Leap: Seven Policies to Bridge Growth

 India
3
Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

Star-Studded Super Bowl Ads Propel GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs into Spotlight

 Global
4
Army Chief Honors Retired Captain's Legacy in Poonch

Army Chief Honors Retired Captain's Legacy in Poonch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026