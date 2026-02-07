India-Seychelles Maritime Partnership Boosts Trade and Sustainable Development

India and Seychelles have embarked on a mission to strengthen their bilateral ties, concentrating on maritime trade, the burgeoning blue economy, and sustainable development. This initiative was the focal point of the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable in Mumbai, where Seychelles President Dr. Patrick Herminie and Indian Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led a series of discussions aimed at exploring investment and cooperation opportunities.

These discussions were underscored by a post from Randhir Jaiswal, the Spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, on the social media platform X. He highlighted President Herminie's engagement with business leaders, alongside Minister Sonowal, focusing on expanding trade, investments, and cultural connections between the nations. Key priorities included enhancing partnerships in ports and logistics, renewable energy, and skills development, with a nod to the longstanding historical ties between India and Seychelles.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India echoed these sentiments in their official communication, noting that the Mumbai roundtable, attended by numerous business entities from diverse sectors, sought to deepen cooperation in maritime trade. The discussions aligned with India's MAHASAGAR vision, resonating with Seychelles' interests in the Indian Ocean Region. The dialogue reaffirmed the enduring maritime partnership, emphasizing strategic convergence and shared priorities, such as healthcare collaborations initiated with firms like SIMS Hospital.