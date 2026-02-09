ETGE Commemorates Ghulja Massacre, Demands Global Action

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) observed the 29th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre, renewing international calls for action against China's East Turkistan policies. In a statement posted on X, they honored victims of what they consider a dire atrocity in occupied East Turkistan, slain during a peaceful protest on February 5, 1997.

The protest saw Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other Turkic peoples rally against religious, political, and cultural repression, met with a violent response from Chinese forces involving live fire, mass arrests, and subsequent disappearances. ETGE contends this massacre preluded more extensive genocidal actions post-2014.

Global commemorations, including those in Washington, D.C., emphasized remembrance paired with accountability. ETGE officials, including President Dr. Mamtimin Ala, stressed the massacre's lasting impact and the need for sanctions and international accountability. They decried colonial undertones in the term "Xinjiang" and warned of increased transnational repression targeting diaspora communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)