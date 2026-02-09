Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence as the Guest of Honour.

This milestone event coincides with the celebration of half a century of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. During a joint press conference held in New Delhi, President Herminie emphasized the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the nations.

Maritime security and regional stability were highlighted as central to India-Seychelles relations, with both leaders expressing their commitment to safeguarding the western Indian Ocean. The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, tourism, health diplomacy, and digital transformation. A $175 million economic package from India aims to bolster social housing, e-mobility, and security initiatives in Seychelles.

