US-India Trade Relations Thrive Amid Strategic Friendship

The newly appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has praised the burgeoning relationship between India and the United States. Speaking at a reception in New Delhi, Gor emphasized the pivotal role of the personal friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in shaping the framework of the recently announced interim trade agreement.

Gor, during his remarks, expressed the US administration's focus on strengthening ties with India. He highlighted the successful negotiations of the agreement, which aim to boost trade by eliminating tariffs on US industrial goods and a variety of agricultural products, while the US reciprocates with tariffs on certain Indian goods.

This agreement, celebrated during an event attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is seen as a steppingstone towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement anticipated for 2025. With continued collaboration, the US and India aim to further solidify their trade relationship, benefiting a wide range of sectors across both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)