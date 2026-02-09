Left Menu

India and Greece Forge Stronger Defence Ties with New Bilateral Agreements

Defence Ministers of India and Greece agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, adding a Greek Liaison Officer at the IFC-IOR in Gurugram. The two nations signed a Joint Declaration of Intent and exchanged a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026, cementing their strategic partnership in maritime security and defence industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:33 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias (Photo/X@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias, the Minister of National Defence of Greece, in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting culminated in an agreement to bolster defence cooperation, highlighted by the decision to station a Greek International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram.

The two countries also formalized their commitment by signing a Joint Declaration of Intent on strengthening bilateral defence industrial cooperation. This document serves as a cornerstone for crafting a strategic five-year roadmap aimed at enhancing collaboration. A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026 was also exchanged, laying out the framework for military engagements between the two nations' armed forces.

Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of India's partnership with Greece, a relationship rooted in shared values like peace and the rule of law. The talks acknowledged Greece's supportive stance on issues of national interest to India, including its endorsement of India's role in an expanded UN Security Council. Leaders of both nations expressed confidence in continuing to foster their strategic partnership, particularly in maritime security and defence industries.

