Chabahar Port: A Beacon of Indo-Iranian Cooperation Amid Regional Connectivity Strides

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, underscores the Chabahar Port as a testament to the robust Indo-Iranian partnership fostering regional connectivity. Speaking at the Iranian National Day reception, he highlighted the shared historical ties, while India's Secretary Sibi George reiterated India's commitment to bilateral cooperation, despite past challenges from US sanctions.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George with Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
In a display of fortified bilateral relations, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, emphasized the significance of the Chabahar Port project as a symbol of cooperation between the two nations. Speaking at the Iranian National Day reception, hosted by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, Fathali hailed the port as instrumental in advancing regional connectivity.

The Chabahar Port stands as a pivotal component in the shared ambition of both countries to enhance common development, rooted in a historical relationship that spans millennia. 'Our cooperation at Chabahar reflects a deep-seated bond framed by thousands of years of intertwined history and culture,' Fathali remarked.

Representing India, Secretary (West) Sibi George of the Ministry of External Affairs conveyed warm wishes to Iran and expressed India's determination to fortify bilateral ties. The port project is part of India's strategic move to access Central Asia and Afghanistan, avoiding passage through Pakistan, with initiatives like the International North-South Transport Corridor bolstering this aim.

