India and Seychelles Forge Future with USD 175 Million Economic Boost

India and Seychelles have fortified their bilateral relationship with the adoption of a Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth, and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL). This initiative underscores Seychelles' critical role in India's MAHASAGAR vision, with New Delhi announcing a USD 175 million Special Economic Package during President Patrick Herminie's State Visit to India.

The Indian government and Seychelles signed multiple MoUs aimed at enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors such as healthcare, digital transformation, maritime security, and cultural exchanges. The comprehensive package includes a USD 125 million Rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in grants for various developmental projects in Seychelles.

Acknowledging Seychelles as an important maritime neighbor, India has pledged further collaboration on shared challenges including piracy and trafficking. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's commitment to supporting Seychelles' security and development needs, with discussions also covering enhanced digital infrastructure, renewable energy, and trade and investment opportunities.

