BRICS Bloc: A Shift Toward Multipolarity Under India's Leadership in 2026

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored the growing significance of the BRICS forum in the realm of global politics, emphasizing the priorities anticipated from the group when India assumes the Chairmanship in 2026. In an exclusive discussion with TV BRICS, Lavrov acknowledged that assessing Russia's foreign policy falls within the purview of its leadership, notably the Russian President, who defines strategic priorities as per the Constitution.

As per TV BRICS, the Foreign Policy Concept adopted in March 2023 reflects entrenched and ongoing global changes affecting Russia's diplomatic and economic relationships. Lavrov detailed Russia's collaboration with partner countries through firm accords reached at top political levels, encompassing trade growth, scientific cooperation, and coordinated efforts within international institutions like the United Nations. The strategy emphasizes regional frameworks such as the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the CSTO, focusing on the wider post-Soviet domain.

Reportedly, this systematic long-term engagement aims to secure mutual benefits. Lavrov pointed to the world's shift toward multipolarity, diverging from the bipolar Cold War era and the fleeting period of Western-centric unipolarity. Nations including China, India, and Brazil are rising in influence, and African countries are asserting control over their resources and economic progression. These dynamics are transforming global power structures against a backdrop of intense competition.

Lavrov remarked on the reluctance of Western countries to cede their past dominance, often resorting to restrictive measures against opponents. During the Trump era, such policies became pronounced, with sanctions targeting Russian energy sectors and curbing Moscow's trade ties with India and other BRICS members. Lavrov noted India's concentration on food and energy security along with digital and ICT safeguards, welcoming India's proposal to organize an AI summit aimed at setting global norms for AI, especially in security and military sectors. He stressed the importance of transparency while maintaining that BRICS countries will not compromise on their sovereignty.

Lavrov concluded by expressing optimism about India's forthcoming leadership, which offers a practical and progressive agenda. Russia, he stated, is committed to backing these initiatives wholeheartedly. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)