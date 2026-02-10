Sri Lanka Independence Day in New Delhi: A Testament to India-Sri Lanka Partnership

In a spotlight on bilateral relations, the Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a series of events highlighting the robust India-Sri Lanka partnership. The commemorations came in the backdrop of India's USD 450 million support package following Cyclone Ditwah, underscoring its vital role as an enduring partner.

The day commenced with religious observances at the High Commissioner's residence. An alms-giving ceremony for the Maha Sangha sought blessings for Sri Lankan leaders and citizens, symbolizing hopes for peace and prosperity. A ceremonial flag-hoisting followed, attended by Sri Lankan diaspora, religious leaders, and dignitaries.

The Sri Lankan National Anthem played in both Sinhala and Tamil echoed the nation's diverse culture. Top officials, including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, emphasized cooperation with India. High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne lauded the swift assistance from India post-cyclone, reinforcing their steadfast partnership.

An evening reception saw over 700 attendees, featuring prominent Indian officials like Kirti Vardhan Singh as Chief Guest, who reiterated India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Highlighting India's long-term commitment, Singh pointed to a $7.5 billion assistance record, spanning housing, energy, and healthcare sectors.

The event highlighted cultural exchanges, showcasing Sri Lankan cuisine. Addressing ties beyond economics, Singh praised people-to-people links, emphasizing India's top tourist and cultural impact in Sri Lanka. Such enduring connections, he noted, reveal the forward-moving trajectory of India-Sri Lanka relations.