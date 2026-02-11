India Shines as BIOFACH 2026 Country of the Year in Organic Agriculture

India has been named the Country of the Year at BIOFACH 2026, a leading international trade fair for organic products, set to take place from February 10 to 13 in Nuremberg, Germany. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is organizing a significant Indian presence at the event under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Ministry highlights that India's participation will underscore its robust agricultural heritage and its stance as a prominent global supplier of organic products. BIOFACH Germany stands as the largest global exhibition dedicated to organic food and agriculture. With over a decade of participation, APEDA has maintained a formidable presence at this premier event.

This year's participation signifies a substantial expansion for India compared to previous years, reflecting the increasing demand for Indian organic exports and growing involvement from exporters, associations, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). The India Country Pavilion, set up by APEDA, will cover an expansive area, showcasing a diverse array of organic products and signifying India's vast agricultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)