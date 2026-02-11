Historic Participation: Over Half a Million Bangladeshi Expats Vote in National Election

In a groundbreaking development, over half a million Bangladeshi expatriates have participated in the country's 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum. According to the Dhaka Tribune, a total of 515,619 overseas voters exercised their right to vote using a newly implemented IT-enabled postal voting system.

Salim Ahmad Khan, project leader for the Overseas Citizens' Voter System-Digital Initiative (OCV-SDI), reported that 766,862 ballot papers were distributed to registered expatriates via the Postal Vote BD app. From these, 528,579 ballots were received by voters, and 515,619 votes have been successfully returned.

In total, 1,096,284 postal ballots have been cast, encompassing contributions from expatriates, election-duty officials, and prisoners. Significant attention is on the election, as the Awami League has been barred from participation. Observers and journalists are present in large numbers, underscoring global interest in the outcome.