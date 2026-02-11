Historic Participation: Over Half a Million Bangladeshi Expats Vote in National Election
For the first time, over 515,000 Bangladeshi expatriates participated in a national election via postal ballots, ahead of Bangladesh's 13th National Parliamentary Election. This marks a pivotal moment in the country's political history as offshore voter involvement rises. The elections occur alongside a significant constitutional referendum amid a transformed electoral landscape.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a groundbreaking development, over half a million Bangladeshi expatriates have participated in the country's 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum. According to the Dhaka Tribune, a total of 515,619 overseas voters exercised their right to vote using a newly implemented IT-enabled postal voting system.
Salim Ahmad Khan, project leader for the Overseas Citizens' Voter System-Digital Initiative (OCV-SDI), reported that 766,862 ballot papers were distributed to registered expatriates via the Postal Vote BD app. From these, 528,579 ballots were received by voters, and 515,619 votes have been successfully returned.
In total, 1,096,284 postal ballots have been cast, encompassing contributions from expatriates, election-duty officials, and prisoners. Significant attention is on the election, as the Awami League has been barred from participation. Observers and journalists are present in large numbers, underscoring global interest in the outcome.
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Turmoil: Congress MPs Accused of Abusing Speaker
Kosovo's Crucial Parliamentary Vote: A Step Towards Stability
Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Election and National Referendum
Many BJP legislators troop into well of J-K Assembly, stage sit-in demanding apology from CM over his 'unparliamentary' remarks against them.
Congress weakened the nation till 2014; now unhappy with India's progress: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju in LS.