Left Menu

Historic Participation: Over Half a Million Bangladeshi Expats Vote in National Election

For the first time, over 515,000 Bangladeshi expatriates participated in a national election via postal ballots, ahead of Bangladesh's 13th National Parliamentary Election. This marks a pivotal moment in the country's political history as offshore voter involvement rises. The elections occur alongside a significant constitutional referendum amid a transformed electoral landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:11 IST
Historic Participation: Over Half a Million Bangladeshi Expats Vote in National Election
Political parties campaign ahead of February 12 polls (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a groundbreaking development, over half a million Bangladeshi expatriates have participated in the country's 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum. According to the Dhaka Tribune, a total of 515,619 overseas voters exercised their right to vote using a newly implemented IT-enabled postal voting system.

Salim Ahmad Khan, project leader for the Overseas Citizens' Voter System-Digital Initiative (OCV-SDI), reported that 766,862 ballot papers were distributed to registered expatriates via the Postal Vote BD app. From these, 528,579 ballots were received by voters, and 515,619 votes have been successfully returned.

In total, 1,096,284 postal ballots have been cast, encompassing contributions from expatriates, election-duty officials, and prisoners. Significant attention is on the election, as the Awami League has been barred from participation. Observers and journalists are present in large numbers, underscoring global interest in the outcome.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum on Strong U.S. Employment Data

Dollar Gains Momentum on Strong U.S. Employment Data

 Global
2
Supreme Court Urges Mediation in Talaq-e-Hasan Dispute

Supreme Court Urges Mediation in Talaq-e-Hasan Dispute

 India
3
PTO's Bold Move: A New Era for Triathlons with Challenge Family Acquisition

PTO's Bold Move: A New Era for Triathlons with Challenge Family Acquisition

 United Kingdom
4
Lamborghini Crash: Controversy Over Driver's Identity Continues to Unfold in Kanpur

Lamborghini Crash: Controversy Over Driver's Identity Continues to Unfold in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026