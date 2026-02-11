Rolls-Royce Expands Footprint in India: CEO Meets PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic to discuss the company's plans to scale up activities in India. The meeting highlighted collaboration with India's youth, advanced technology for self-reliance, and positioning India as a key market for Rolls-Royce beyond the UK.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged with Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce, to explore the expansion of the British engineering giant's operations in India. Modi lauded the company's commitment to engaging with the nation's dynamic youth.
Rolls-Royce India echoed this sentiment, revealing discussions on their plan to contribute to 'Viksit Bharat' by expanding their Global Capability Centre and boosting engineering capabilities. The meeting underscored Rolls-Royce's aim to be integrally involved in India's development.
The talks also delved into Rolls-Royce's advanced technologies supporting India's objective of self-reliance in defense and critical sectors, marking India as its third 'home market', alongside the UK, indicating strengthened India-UK engineering and innovation ties.
