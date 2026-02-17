PM Modi Invites New Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to India in Historic Political Shift

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an official invitation to Tarique Rahman, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, to visit India at a mutually convenient time. Modi's invitation, which also includes Rahman's wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima, signals India's intent to strengthen bilateral ties with its neighbor.

In his congratulatory letter, Modi commended Rahman on his recent electoral triumph, stating that the BNP victory is a testimony to the Bangladeshi people's faith in Rahman's leadership. Modi emphasized the shared history and aspirations for peace and prosperity between the two nations, underlining the potential for collaboration in development, trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.

Rahman's inauguration marks a significant political transition after a twenty-year BNP hiatus from power, with his party securing a decisive majority in the February 12 general elections. Represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, India's participation in the swearing-in ceremony highlights the importance of this political shift and the promise of enhanced cooperation.

