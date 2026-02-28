Anthropic AI Challenges Pentagon Over Supply Chain Risk Label

In a heated interview with CBS, Anthropic AI's CEO, Dario Amodei, condemned the Pentagon's recent decision to classify his company as a supply chain risk as both retaliatory and punitive. Amodei asserted that such action against an American company is unprecedented and driven by the government's dissatisfaction with Anthropic's stance on AI use.

The controversy stems from Anthropic's refusal to allow unlimited access to its AI model by the military, citing concerns over mass domestic surveillance and the deployment of fully autonomous weapons. As a consequence, the company's $200 million contract with the government has been thwarted. Amodei highlighted the contradictory nature of the Pentagon's claims, framing the AI as both indispensable for national defense and a security risk.

Determined to challenge this designation in court, Anthropic has garnered support from industry leaders like OpenAI's Sam Altman. This confrontation underscores the escalating tensions between tech companies and government entities over AI regulation. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's emphatic criticisms of Anthropic further aggravate the situation, as Amodei rebuffs these accusations while emphasizing the legality and ethical grounds of his company's position.