US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Washington Accused of Seeking Control Over Energy Reserves

On Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio staunchly defended Washington's actions against Iran, a nation he described as a "terroristic regime." Rubio emphasized that the United States is committed to dismantling Iran's capability to carry out strikes regionally as West Asia's conflict intensifies. His remarks came during the 'US Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Flag Raising' ceremony at the State Department.

Describing Iran's government as a "terroristic regime," Rubio accused Tehran of using state resources for terrorism, explicitly mentioning weapons like missiles and drones. He justified US measures by stating that the mission's objective is to hinder Iran's operational capabilities significantly.

The escalating tensions follow the joint US-Israel military strikes on February 28, which resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alongside key Islamic Republic figures. In retaliation, Iran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in various Arab nations and Israeli assets in the region. Meanwhile, Tehran accused the US of attempting to partition the country to control its oil resources. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei labeled these actions as an attempt to undermine Iran's sovereignty and justified Iran's defense strategy against US aggression.

