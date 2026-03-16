Tensions Escalate as Iran Intensifies Conflict with Israel

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has reached new heights as Iran doubles down on its stance, according to Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Azar discussed the prolonged nature of the conflict, with no definitive timeline for its resolution.

Azar clarified that neither Israel nor the United States intends to invade Iran, but rather aims to facilitate a climate for change within the country. The focus is on achieving a more stable and peaceful regional future, beneficial not just for the Gulf nations but for the global community.

Highlighting recent developments, Azar reported a significant Iranian counter-attack with ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israel and multiple regional nations. Despite the interception of several projectiles by Israel's defense systems, the attack resulted in casualties and infrastructure damage, underscoring the growing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)