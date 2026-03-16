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Israeli Air Force Delivers Strategic Blow with Destruction of Iranian Leader's Aircraft

The Israeli Air Force has conducted a strategic operation targeting and destroying an aircraft used by Iranian leaders at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport. This move aims to disrupt Iran's military and diplomatic operations, as part of a broader campaign targeting over 200 sites in Iran, including missile systems and defense installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:23 IST
Israeli Air Force Delivers Strategic Blow with Destruction of Iranian Leader's Aircraft
Satellite-style image released by the Israeli Air Force shows Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran alongside an aircraft identified by Israel as used by former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which the IAF said it destroyed during recent strikes. (Photo: X/@IAFsite). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Air Force has successfully executed a strategic mission at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, eliminating an aircraft vital to Iranian leadership's operations. In a statement on X, the Air Force confirmed the strike against the plane used by the Iranian regime's senior figures, marking a substantial hit to their logistical and diplomatic efforts.

The targeted aircraft, previously employed by former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top officials, played a crucial role in facilitating military supplies and international alliances. The destruction of this aircraft is intended to disrupt Tehran's coordination efforts with regional allies and impair its strategic mobility.

This operation is part of a concentrated aerial campaign aimed at undermining Iran's military infrastructure. Over 200 targets, including ballistic missile systems and defense sites, were hit across Iran in a single day. The deployment of advanced stealth fighter jets, such as the F-35I Adir, highlights the depth and precision of Israel's offensive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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