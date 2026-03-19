UAE Applauds IMO's Strong Condemnation of Iran's Actions in Strait of Hormuz

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 19 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its approval of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Council decision made during its 36th extraordinary session, condemning Iran's threats and attacks against vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE emphasized that Iran's actions represent a grave threat to seafarers' lives, the marine environment, and international law. The UAE, along with over 115 co-sponsors from IMO member states, pushed for a Declaration demanding Iran refrain from hindering navigation in the Strait, ensuring freedom of passage.

The IMO Council, echoing these sentiments, stressed the importance of navigational rights and recalled UN Security Council resolution 2817. They backed Japan's proposal for a maritime security corridor in the Strait, highlighting the Strait's critical role in global trade and potential impact on economic stability if disrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)