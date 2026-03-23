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IEA Chief Warns of Potential Unprecedented Global Energy Crisis

IEA Chief Fatih Birol cautions that escalating conflicts in the Middle East threaten to trigger one of the worst energy crises in decades, with severe damage reported to crucial energy assets. The crisis blends elements of previous oil and gas shocks, risking global price volatility and supply shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:01 IST
IEA Chief Warns of Potential Unprecedented Global Energy Crisis
Representative image (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The world is on the brink of an energy crisis of unprecedented magnitude, warns Fatih Birol, Chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA). In an address to the National Press Club of Australia, Birol highlighted escalating disruptions in the Middle East as a major threat to global energy stability.

Birol noted that over 40 energy assets in the region have suffered severe damage, potentially leading to steep volatility in global energy markets. He stressed the enormity of the situation, equating it to two oil crises combined with a gas crash, portending significant challenges for the global economy.

Drawing comparisons with the energy crisis of the 1970s and the 2022 disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Birol pointed to a more complex current scenario. The heightened risks are compounded by the potential for further conflict in the Middle East. Urging for diplomatic intervention, he emphasized resolving the conflict is crucial to averting further deterioration of the global energy market. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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