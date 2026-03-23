Iran's Parliament Speaker Refutes Trump's Claims of US-Iran Talks

On Monday, the Speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, strongly refuted claims by U.S. President Donald Trump about ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Ghalibaf, in a series of posts on social media platform X, accused Trump of fabricating the claims to intentionally manipulate financial and oil markets, which have been destabilized amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Ghalibaf further suggested that the U.S. President's assertions were intended to provide relief to the U.S. and Israel amid their ongoing conflict with Iran, labeling both countries as being caught in a 'quagmire.' He maintained that no negotiations had taken place, dismissing the notion as 'fakenews' used strategically for economic and geopolitical gain.

Despite U.S. overtures communicated through friendly intermediaries, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, affirmed that recent messages from Washington were addressed strictly under Iranian principles. He reiterated the unchanged stance on crucial issues like the Strait of Hormuz, and issued a stern warning about the repercussions of any attacks on Iran's critical energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, Trump announced the temporary suspension of military actions against Iranian power sites, citing promising talks with Tehran as the primary reason behind the pause, amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)