Mariano A. Caucino, Argentina's Ambassador to India, lauded India's strategic move to diversify its energy sources amidst the geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. This initiative not only underscores India's commitment to securing its energy future but also paves the way for Argentina to play a pivotal role in India's energy landscape.

Speaking in an interview, Caucino emphasized India's methodical expansion of its energy supplier network under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted the Prime Minister's recent announcement in Parliament about India sourcing energy from over 40 countries, a testament to India's global outreach for energy stability.

Caucino pointed out that Argentina, with its vast territory and resources, is well-positioned to assist India and other Asian countries in meeting their energy demands. While Argentina supports the U.S. and Israel amid the Middle East conflicts, the ongoing global interconnections underscore the need for stability to facilitate national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)