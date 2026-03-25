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Palestine's Plea: Amidst Escalating Conflict, Gaza's Crisis Deepens

Palestine's Ambassador to India warns escalating tensions between Israel, Iran, and the US are worsening conditions for Palestinians. The ongoing conflict diverts attention from Gaza, with violence, displacement, and dire shortages prevailing. He calls for a resolution, advocating for a two-state solution and urging India to mediate diplomatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:47 IST
Palestine's Plea: Amidst Escalating Conflict, Gaza's Crisis Deepens
Ambassador of Palestine to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid escalating tensions that have entered a fourth week, Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, expressed grave concerns over the worsening conditions for Palestinians amidst rising conflicts involving Israel, Iran, and the United States. Speaking with ANI, Shawesh highlighted that the ongoing regional conflict exacerbates an already dire situation, particularly in Gaza.

Shawesh urged India to leverage its diplomatic ties to push Israel towards ending its aggression against Palestinians. He pointed out the adverse impacts of the war instigated by America and Israel on Palestinian lives, with many casualties reported in the West Bank. The ambassador emphasized that the current strife should be seen as part of a prolonged historical process requiring a comprehensive resolution.

The ambassador underscored that the crisis has intensified the challenges Palestinians face, including daily violence, displacement, and severe shortages of basic necessities. He dismissed the notion of a current ceasefire, citing ongoing Israeli hostilities in Gaza and the West Bank. The lack of accountability, he warned, could aggravate regional instability unless addressed through a committed political resolution involving a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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