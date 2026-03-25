PM Modi Tops Global Approval Rankings with 68% Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been recognized as the most popular democratic leader globally, achieving a 68% approval rating in a recent survey by Morning Consult, a US-based data analytics firm. This figure significantly surpasses those of other world leaders, underscoring Modi's strong domestic and expanding international recognition.

The survey ranked Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung in second place with 62% approval ratings. These figures were gathered from responses between March 2-8, 2026, reflecting a trailing seven-day simple moving average of adult opinions in their respective countries.

PM Modi's approval sharply contrasts with Western leaders like US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who garnered 39% and 24% respectively. French President Emmanuel Macron remained one of the least favored, with a mere 17% approval. Modi's leadership continues to resonate globally, ensuring his top position in previous and current assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)