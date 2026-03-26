Left Menu

Colonel Macgregor: Pakistan's Role in West Asia Crisis Questioned

Colonel Douglas Macgregor casts doubt on Pakistan's ability to mediate in the West Asia crisis, citing internal challenges. He suggests India, with its strong global ties, could better facilitate dialogue. The conflict's continuation risks global economic instability due to rising energy prices and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:06 IST
Colonel Macgregor: Pakistan's Role in West Asia Crisis Questioned
Col (retd) Douglas Macgregor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interview with ANI, retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor questioned Pakistan's credibility in playing a mediating role in the West Asia crisis, pointing out the country's significant internal challenges. Macgregor, a former advisor to the US Secretary of Defence, highlighted Pakistan's economic struggles and suggested it would not be deemed neutral by Israel.

Macgregor likened Pakistan's offer to help the situation to a man in a burning building offering refuge. He stressed that Israel would prefer a mediator with global diplomatic leverage, like India, whose leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enjoys widespread international respect.

The retired colonel also warned of the wider economic repercussions of the ongoing crisis, particularly in terms of rising oil prices impacting global markets. He emphasized that India cannot remain passive in the evolving geopolitical scenario, urging increased involvement from New Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

 India
2
Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

Norway's Central Bank Signals Imminent Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
3
KRAFTON India and DPIIT Forge New Era in Digital Gaming with Pioneering MoU

KRAFTON India and DPIIT Forge New Era in Digital Gaming with Pioneering MoU

 India
4
U.S. Job Market Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Job Market Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026