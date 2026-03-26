Colonel Macgregor: Pakistan's Role in West Asia Crisis Questioned

In an exclusive interview with ANI, retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor questioned Pakistan's credibility in playing a mediating role in the West Asia crisis, pointing out the country's significant internal challenges. Macgregor, a former advisor to the US Secretary of Defence, highlighted Pakistan's economic struggles and suggested it would not be deemed neutral by Israel.

Macgregor likened Pakistan's offer to help the situation to a man in a burning building offering refuge. He stressed that Israel would prefer a mediator with global diplomatic leverage, like India, whose leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enjoys widespread international respect.

The retired colonel also warned of the wider economic repercussions of the ongoing crisis, particularly in terms of rising oil prices impacting global markets. He emphasized that India cannot remain passive in the evolving geopolitical scenario, urging increased involvement from New Delhi.