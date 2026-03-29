Iranian Missile Strike Targets Bahraini Aluminium Plant: Alba Responds

In a significant development that raises concerns over regional security, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) confirmed Sunday that its industrial facility endured an Iranian missile and drone attack. According to a report by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the incursion happened on Saturday, leaving two employees with minor injuries and prompting Alba to emphasize its continued commitment to workforce safety.

Alba has stated that they are currently in the process of evaluating the damage extent to their facilities. Despite the disruption, the company aims to sustain its operational resilience while ensuring the safety of its employees remains their utmost priority, according to the official statement reported by BNA.

This incident follows Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) openly acknowledging responsibility for these assaults, which included targeting key industrial installations like the Emirates Global Aluminium in the UAE. The IRGC claims the operations are retaliation against what it perceives as aggressive actions by 'American-Zionist' forces impacting Iran's infrastructure, with further escalations hinted if provocations continue.