Diplomat KP Fabian: Trump, Netanyahu Must Act to End Middle East Conflict

In a candid discussion with ANI, former diplomat KP Fabian highlighted the crucial roles of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the ongoing Middle East conflict. According to Fabian, a clear resolution is absent, and both leaders should take active steps to pause and ultimately end the hostilities.

Fabian expressed concern over the mixed signals emanating from the US administration, pointing out that while some official statements suggest achieved objectives, economic indicators like rising gas prices tell a different story. The unpredictability of the situation, coupled with Iran's retaliatory stance following attacks, complicates the prospect of a ceasefire.

The diplomat underscored the importance of mediation in resolving the conflict, though he acknowledged Iran's reluctance to negotiate based on the existing terms. Amidst nationwide 'No Kings' protests in the US and escalating political pressures, Trump faces significant challenges. Fabian anticipates that Trump might pivot his focus to declare a strategic victory in Iran before turning attention to other geopolitical issues.