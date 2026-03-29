World Uyghur Congress' Global Advocacy Intensifies Amid Cultural Celebrations

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has intensified its advocacy against China's repression of Uyghurs by highlighting several international efforts. Their recent weekly brief outlines engagements that have drawn global attention to the situation in East Turkistan, particularly as concerns continue to mount over China's stringent policies.

Despite these challenges, Uyghur communities embraced cultural celebrations of Eid and Nowruz with zeal across Europe, North America, and Central Asia. The World Uyghur Congress Cultural Committee, alongside the Uyghur European Culture Centre, hosted a noteworthy concert that united over 200 participants and artists, showcasing traditional dance and music in a testament to cultural resilience and identity preservation.

Concurrent advocacy missions in Paris, The Hague, and Amsterdam by the WUC and the Uyghur Centre for Democracy and Human Rights sought to engage European policymakers on issues like forced labour and surveillance. Meanwhile, solemn reminders of enforced disappearances brought calls for transparency, as activists rallied against allegations of forced organ harvesting, sustaining international concern over human rights abuses in Chinese territories.

The UK Parliament saw lawmakers urging for steeper diplomatic actions against China regarding these human rights violations. In Canada, a poignant acknowledgment marked the 20th anniversary of Uyghur-Canadian imam Huseyin Celil's imprisonment, underscoring ongoing calls for evidence of his wellbeing and direct communication with his family.