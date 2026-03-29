UAE Cabinet Charts Bold Strategic Course: Space, Medicine, and Global Alliances in Focus

The UAE Cabinet meeting chaired by Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced strategic plans to bolster its space sector, integrative medicine policy, and international partnerships. The meeting, attended by key figures including Deputy Prime Ministers Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Hamdan bin Mohammed, focused on fortifying national achievements and readiness.

The Cabinet lauded the UAE Armed Forces and the national spirit amid crucial times, reiterating the commitment to the President's vision of a resilient and rapidly recovering nation. Among the highlights, the UAE Space Strategy was approved, setting a path for ambitious goals including boosting space economy revenues and positioning as a top global space economy by 2031.

Meanwhile, the Integrative Medicine Strategy aims to transform the UAE into a global healthcare reference, merging modern and traditional practices supported by comprehensive legislation and guidelines. Additionally, the Cabinet ratified over 120 international agreements, reinforcing the UAE's robust global networks in energy, investment, and humanitarian fields. The session underscored the UAE's unyielding commitment to development and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)