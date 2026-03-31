France Calls Urgent UN Meeting After Deadly Attacks on Peacekeepers

France has urgently called for a United Nations Security Council meeting following a series of deadly incidents involving UN peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon. The call comes in the wake of recent attacks that have led to the deaths and injuries of multiple UN personnel.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot took to social media to denounce these "extremely serious incidents" targeting United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) staff. This came after an attack killed an Indonesian peacekeeper and injured others. Additional reported explosions resulted in the deaths of more Indonesian troops, heightening the stakes.

Citing these attacks as "unacceptable," Barrot extended condolences to the affected families and advocated for a thorough investigation. Further tensions arose from reports of intimidation involving France's UNIFIL contingent, which Barrot condemned as breaches of protocol, particularly involving the Israel Defense Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)