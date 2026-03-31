Left Menu

France Calls Urgent UN Meeting After Deadly Attacks on Peacekeepers

In response to fatal attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, France has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting. The incidents resulted in multiple casualties, prompting strong condemnation from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who demands thorough investigations and condemns reported violations involving French troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:28 IST
France Calls Urgent UN Meeting After Deadly Attacks on Peacekeepers
Representative Image (Photo/X@UNIFIL_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France has urgently called for a United Nations Security Council meeting following a series of deadly incidents involving UN peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon. The call comes in the wake of recent attacks that have led to the deaths and injuries of multiple UN personnel.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot took to social media to denounce these "extremely serious incidents" targeting United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) staff. This came after an attack killed an Indonesian peacekeeper and injured others. Additional reported explosions resulted in the deaths of more Indonesian troops, heightening the stakes.

Citing these attacks as "unacceptable," Barrot extended condolences to the affected families and advocated for a thorough investigation. Further tensions arose from reports of intimidation involving France's UNIFIL contingent, which Barrot condemned as breaches of protocol, particularly involving the Israel Defense Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariffs Threaten Global Pharma Chains: Swiss Industry Responds

Tariffs Threaten Global Pharma Chains: Swiss Industry Responds

 Global
2
Daring Rescue: U.S. Commandos Execute High-Stakes Operation in Iran

Daring Rescue: U.S. Commandos Execute High-Stakes Operation in Iran

 Global
3
Ukraine and Syria Forge New Security Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Ukraine and Syria Forge New Security Ties Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Fiery Inferno: Tanker Accident Sparks Chaos in Fort Worth

Fiery Inferno: Tanker Accident Sparks Chaos in Fort Worth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime Surge Threatens Global Finance as Digital Banking Expands Rapidly

Fiscal Forecast Failures in East Africa Reveal Deep Budget Credibility Challenges

How Stablecoins Are Creating a Parallel Dollar Market Across Global Economies

Global Risk Sharing Falls Short as Households Bear Burden in Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026