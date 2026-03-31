Fuel Crisis Intensifies in Bangladesh Amid West Asia Conflict

The growing conflict in West Asia is significantly impacting Bangladesh's energy sector, causing widespread fuel shortages and unrest at petrol stations across the nation. The situation, described as chaotic by industry leaders, has sparked calls for government intervention to stabilize the market.

Local authorities are aggressively tackling illegal fuel hoarding, with over 87,700 liters seized in rapid enforcement operations across 64 districts. Numerous offenders have been penalized, including jail sentences, as part of the government's rigorous clampdown on unlawful stockpiling.

In response to the crisis, Bangladesh is set to receive 5,000 tons of diesel from India, marking a total of 15,000 tons supplied recently. Plans to diversify fuel imports by engaging with countries like Singapore and Malaysia are also in motion, signaling a strategic shift to mitigate future disruptions.