Kataib Hezbollah Warns of Attacks Amid Hormuz Tensions

Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful Iraqi group backed by Iran, has issued a stark warning, threatening to target energy facilities if attempts are made to forcibly reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The warning was reported by Iran's state broadcaster, Press TV.

Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the group's Secretary-General, declared that the strategic waterway would remain closed to 'enemies' and cautioned against any use of force. He articulated a stark choice: 'security for all or none,' highlighting the potential for widespread disruption.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Navy has declared irreversible changes to the Strait's status, challenging extra-regional powers, notably the US and Israel. This follows escalating regional tensions and comments from US President Trump threatening severe consequences if Iran continues its current stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)