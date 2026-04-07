Strengthening Bonds: India's Foreign Secretary in the US

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit the United States from April 8-10 to engage in high-level talks with American officials. A key agenda is the comprehensive review of India-US bilateral relations, alongside discussions on regional and global issues, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In Washington, Misri will meet with senior members of the US Administration to address a broad range of topics, including trade, defense, and science and technology. His visit underscores the continuing strengthening of ties, following the high-profile visit of EAM S Jaishankar earlier this year.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, is also currently in the US. He has met with Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and discussed the strategic importance of Indo-US relations. Gor's itinerary includes engagements with VP JD Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel. Additionally, Gor is scheduled to dine with President Trump, strategizing on critical international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)