In a bold military operation, the United States has successfully rescued a downed F-15 pilot from Iranian territory, demonstrating unrivaled military prowess. Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official, highlighted the mission's achievement as an undeniable testament to American superiority and a severe indictment of Iran's military capabilities.

Rubin praised the operation as a feat that no other global military could replicate. The complex rescue involved numerous aircraft and special operations units penetrating deep into hostile Iranian land. The mission culminated with the swift extraction of the pilot and the dramatic escape of a second crew member, evading Iranian forces for nearly 48 hours.

This mission not only underscores the tactical proficiency of the US armed forces but also signals a potential geopolitical shift, with Rubin alluding to rumors of Turkish involvement in supplying the missile that downed the American jet. Such a revelation could cause significant diplomatic strain within NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)