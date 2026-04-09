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Tensions Escalate as Iran Warns Israel Over Lebanon Strikes Amid Ceasefire

Iran's Parliament Speaker warns of retaliation against Israel's continued strikes on Lebanon, labeling them violations of the ceasefire agreement. Disputes over the truce's terms and regions covered complicate US-Iran relations, with Iranian allies emphasizing firm responses to breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:28 IST
Tensions Escalate as Iran Warns Israel Over Lebanon Strikes Amid Ceasefire
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (Photo/X@mb_ghalibaf). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Iran

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a stern warning on Thursday regarding Israel's ongoing military strikes in Lebanon, asserting these actions violate the freshly brokered two-week ceasefire aimed at alleviating tension in West Asia. He emphasized that any breaches of this agreement would provoke strong retaliation from Iran.

Ghalibaf highlighted previous remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who underscored Lebanon's inclusion in the ceasefire deal, contrary to later denials by Israel and the United States. "Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, allies of Iran, are integral to the ceasefire terms and cannot be separated," declared Ghalibaf.

Despite these agreements, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel reiterated his nation's commitment to continuing military operations against Hezbollah, stressing ongoing offensive measures. The agreement's future remains uncertain as both sides maintain opposing positions, raising the risk of the truce's collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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