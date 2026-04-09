Left Menu

India: A Pillar of Progress and Potential in the Commonwealth

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey commended India's significant influence within the 56-member association. She praised India's commitment to core principles, role in building resilience, and called it a 'model of possibility and progress.' Highlighted were India's support for multilateralism and democratic and economic resilience amid global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:24 IST
India: A Pillar of Progress and Potential in the Commonwealth
Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant statement on Thursday, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged India's crucial contribution to the Commonwealth, labeling it a 'model of possibility and progress.' Speaking with ANI, Botchwey emphasized India's robust advocacy for multilateralism and its pivotal role in shaping the association's future.

Botchwey highlighted India's long-standing commitment to the Commonwealth's principles and strong bilateral relationships with member states. Her remarks underlined India's essential part in achieving the planned resilience and shared prosperity amid the 56-member association's goals.

Tackling current global uncertainties, Botchwey spoke of the Commonwealth's strategic priorities, noting the 'age of insecurity' marked by conflicts, climate shocks, and economic challenges. She asserted that these hurdles present opportunities to effect tangible impacts, focusing on strengthening democratic and economic resilience within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Ranchi: The Mystifying Death of a Young Helper

Tragedy in Ranchi: The Mystifying Death of a Young Helper

 India
2
Central European Alliances Stir Controversy Ahead of Hungarian Election

Central European Alliances Stir Controversy Ahead of Hungarian Election

 Global
3
HYDRAA's Bold Move: Reclaiming 861 Acres of Government Land

HYDRAA's Bold Move: Reclaiming 861 Acres of Government Land

 India
4
Bengal Election Showdown: BJP Pledges Change, TMC Fights Back

Bengal Election Showdown: BJP Pledges Change, TMC Fights Back

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026