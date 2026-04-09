India: A Pillar of Progress and Potential in the Commonwealth

In a significant statement on Thursday, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged India's crucial contribution to the Commonwealth, labeling it a 'model of possibility and progress.' Speaking with ANI, Botchwey emphasized India's robust advocacy for multilateralism and its pivotal role in shaping the association's future.

Botchwey highlighted India's long-standing commitment to the Commonwealth's principles and strong bilateral relationships with member states. Her remarks underlined India's essential part in achieving the planned resilience and shared prosperity amid the 56-member association's goals.

Tackling current global uncertainties, Botchwey spoke of the Commonwealth's strategic priorities, noting the 'age of insecurity' marked by conflicts, climate shocks, and economic challenges. She asserted that these hurdles present opportunities to effect tangible impacts, focusing on strengthening democratic and economic resilience within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)