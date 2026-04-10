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India's Diplomatic Moves to Secure Energy Ties in Gulf Nations

Indian ministers visit Gulf nations to enhance energy security amid regional changes in West Asia. Key discussions aim to secure stable energy supplies and fortify bilateral ties with nations like the UAE and Qatar, under Prime Minister Modi's directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:23 IST
India's Diplomatic Moves to Secure Energy Ties in Gulf Nations
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/Youtube/PIBIndia). Image Credit: ANI
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In a strategic bid to safeguard India's energy future, key ministers are on mission-critical visits to Gulf nations. The focus, as elucidated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is to reinforce India's energy partnerships amidst shifting dynamics in West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri are spearheading efforts under the Prime Minister's directive. Jaishankar's stop in Mauritius preludes a UAE visit, aimed at deepening ties and energizing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Concurrently, Puri's mission to Qatar underscores India's commitment to sustaining robust energy supply lines with its Gulf partners.

The diplomatic push comes as India assists neighbors like Sri Lanka with energy needs, emphasizing regional cooperation. Anticipation builds around finalizing a crucial oil and gas agreement with Mauritius, furthering both nations' energy agendas and highlighting India's regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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