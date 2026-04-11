Trump Warns of Military Action as US Seeks Peace in West Asia

In a critical juncture of diplomatic maneuvers, US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning that the United States is poised for robust military intervention against Iran, should peace discussions in Islamabad breakdown. Speaking to the New York Post, Trump emphasized the nation's readiness to implement decisive action using top-tier military assets.

During a phone interview, Trump asserted that clarity on the negotiations' success would be evident within 24 hours, underscoring the United States' proactive mobilization of strategic resources in the region. "We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made," he articulated, highlighting the preparedness for potential conflict.

Vice President JD Vance, expressing cautious optimism, is set to lead a US delegation to Islamabad for pivotal talks. Meanwhile, Trump stressed the importance of sincerity from Tehran, signaling that any disingenuous approach would be met with robust countermeasures from the US. The negotiations follow a temporary ceasefire agreement, aiming to resolve the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)