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Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Amid Strait of Hormuz Operations

President Trump asserts the U.S. is winning its conflict with Iran while initiating the Strait of Hormuz clearance. Despite media skepticism, he claims Iran's military capabilities are diminished. Simultaneously, high-level peace talks involving Iran, the U.S., and Pakistan commence, aiming for regional stability amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:29 IST
Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Amid Strait of Hormuz Operations
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States is claiming victory in its conflict with Iran. Speaking via his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the U.S. is beginning operations to clear the Strait of Hormuz, benefiting countries worldwide.

Despite allegations from certain media outlets that the U.S. had not met its military objectives, Trump dismissed these as false. He asserted Iran's significant military losses, claiming its navy, air force, and missile capabilities have been decimated. Meanwhile, Trump emphasized that nations are relying on the U.S. to secure oil shipping routes through the strait.

Amidst these developments, high-stakes diplomatic talks involving the U.S., Iran, and Pakistan are underway in Islamabad, seeking to stabilize a ceasefire. While Iranian leaders express cautious optimism about an agreement, concerns remain about potential U.S. foreign policy priorities influencing the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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