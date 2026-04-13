USCCB Denounces Trump's Critique of Pope Leo XIV

In an escalating conflict between the White House and the Vatican, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has denounced recent remarks made by President Donald Trump concerning Pope Leo XIV. Trump's critical comments, shared on Truth Social, suggested tensions over the Pope's stance on American foreign policy.

Archbishop Paul S Coakley, president of the USCCB, released a statement expressing his disapproval of Trump's disparaging language, emphasizing that the Pope should not be viewed as a political opponent. Coakley described the Pope as a spiritual leader, committed to speaking the truth of the Gospel and caring for souls.

President Trump's social media post accused Pope Leo of inadequacy in matters of crime and foreign policy, igniting further controversy. Trump defended his administration's approach, citing his electoral mandate to enforce stringent law-and-order policies. The public clash underscores a growing rift, highlighting Pope Leo's persistent critiques of U.S. policies and advocacy for peace and dialogue on global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)