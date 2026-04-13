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USCCB Denounces Trump's Critique of Pope Leo XIV

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops condemned President Donald Trump for his social media attacks on Pope Leo XIV, emphasizing the inappropriateness of politicizing the pontiff. Archbishop Paul S Coakley expressed disappointment, urging a focus on diplomacy over divisive rhetoric following the President's criticism of the Pope's views on foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:43 IST
USCCB Denounces Trump's Critique of Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV (Photo/X@Pontifex). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an escalating conflict between the White House and the Vatican, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has denounced recent remarks made by President Donald Trump concerning Pope Leo XIV. Trump's critical comments, shared on Truth Social, suggested tensions over the Pope's stance on American foreign policy.

Archbishop Paul S Coakley, president of the USCCB, released a statement expressing his disapproval of Trump's disparaging language, emphasizing that the Pope should not be viewed as a political opponent. Coakley described the Pope as a spiritual leader, committed to speaking the truth of the Gospel and caring for souls.

President Trump's social media post accused Pope Leo of inadequacy in matters of crime and foreign policy, igniting further controversy. Trump defended his administration's approach, citing his electoral mandate to enforce stringent law-and-order policies. The public clash underscores a growing rift, highlighting Pope Leo's persistent critiques of U.S. policies and advocacy for peace and dialogue on global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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