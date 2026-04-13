Iran Warns Against US Maritime Blockade in Persian Gulf

Iran has issued a stern warning against US plans to impose a maritime blockade on its ports, cautioning that such moves will compromise security across the Persian Gulf. According to Iran's state media, the Islamic Republic Broadcasting (IRIB), a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters underscored the importance of collective maritime security efforts in the region.

The statement stressed that the Iranian armed forces have a natural and legal duty to defend the sovereignty and territorial waters of their country. It declared that the security of port facilities throughout the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman requires universal cooperation, and if Iran's port security is threatened, no facility in these waters would remain secure.

Furthermore, Iran committed to maintaining security in its waters and stated that vessels linked to adversarial entities would be denied passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, while other compliant vessels would continue to navigate the passage as per Iranian regulations. The Iranian spokesperson described the US's proposed restrictions as 'piracy' and vowed to implement a permanent mechanism to control the Strait of Hormuz in response to ongoing security threats.