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Sindh's NICH Faces Chronic Shortages Amid Massive Patient Influx

Sindh's National Institute of Child Health is under severe strain due to staff shortages, with 800 positions vacant. Over 2,000 children are treated in a 500-bed facility, causing delays in surgery and malfunctioning equipment. Legal barriers have stalled new hirings, worsening the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:52 IST
Sindh's NICH Faces Chronic Shortages Amid Massive Patient Influx
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Sindh, the region's largest paediatric hospital, is grappling with serious staff shortages that have persisted for years, leaving 800 positions vacant. As reported by The Express Tribune, the hospital is overwhelmed by a surge in patient numbers, exacerbating the stress on doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

Surgeries are being delayed by three to six months due to these shortages, and essential diagnostic machines, including MRI and CT scanners, are frequently out of order. The facility, designed for 500 beds, is currently managing more than 2,000 children, forcing multiple patients to share beds. Meanwhile, the hospital's lift system is often inoperative, further complicating patient care.

Despite outsourcing the emergency department under a public-private partnership, the NICH continues to struggle. Families, particularly those economically disadvantaged, are left to choose between costly private healthcare or enduring lengthy waiting periods. Recruitment freezes due to legal issues have stalled efforts to fill the 89 doctor, 200 nurse, and 410 paramedical positions, worsening the hospital's capacity to deliver timely medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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