Sindh's NICH Faces Chronic Shortages Amid Massive Patient Influx

The National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Sindh, the region's largest paediatric hospital, is grappling with serious staff shortages that have persisted for years, leaving 800 positions vacant. As reported by The Express Tribune, the hospital is overwhelmed by a surge in patient numbers, exacerbating the stress on doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

Surgeries are being delayed by three to six months due to these shortages, and essential diagnostic machines, including MRI and CT scanners, are frequently out of order. The facility, designed for 500 beds, is currently managing more than 2,000 children, forcing multiple patients to share beds. Meanwhile, the hospital's lift system is often inoperative, further complicating patient care.

Despite outsourcing the emergency department under a public-private partnership, the NICH continues to struggle. Families, particularly those economically disadvantaged, are left to choose between costly private healthcare or enduring lengthy waiting periods. Recruitment freezes due to legal issues have stalled efforts to fill the 89 doctor, 200 nurse, and 410 paramedical positions, worsening the hospital's capacity to deliver timely medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)