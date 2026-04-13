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Protest Victory: PoGB Secures Promises on Compensation and Rights

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, protests over the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project led to a government pledge to address unresolved compensation and rights issues. The demonstrators blocked a major highway, pressing for definitive action on longstanding demands. The agreement highlights critical local tensions and the community's call for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:42 IST
Protest Victory: PoGB Secures Promises on Compensation and Rights
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • PoGB

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, mass protests have compelled authorities to address claims of rights denial and inadequate compensation linked to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project. Protesters successfully halted traffic on the vital Karakoram Highway, forcing the government to commit to resolving pending issues within a set timeline.

Accusations from demonstrators spotlight issues of unfulfilled promises on compensation, land agreements, and jobs. Maulana Hazratullah, heading the Haqooq Do Dam Banao Movement, emphasized the need for government clarity on the dam's impact and demanded fair resolution for those affected, warning of a potential withdrawal if rights are not granted.

Intense negotiations led to an early morning settlement, where protest leaders and district officials agreed on clear deadlines to address key grievances. The blockade had significantly impeded civic life and trade, escalating demands for governmental accountability and concrete action to meet the people's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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