Vice President's Landmark Visit to Sri Lanka: Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Communities

In a significant diplomatic initiative, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is poised to strengthen India's bilateral relations with Sri Lanka through an official visit beginning on April 19. The visit, marking a pivotal moment in the ties between the two nations, will focus on engagement with top Sri Lankan leadership and the Indian-origin Tamil community.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, outlined the Vice President's itinerary, which includes meetings with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and the Leader of the Opposition, as well as interactions with representatives of Sri Lankan Tamil parties. This visit epitomizes a blend of strategic diplomacy and grassroots connection, with expectations for strengthening existing robust ties.

On the second day, Vice President Radhakrishnan will travel to Nuwara Eliya, a key region for the Indian-origin Tamil community. His visit to the settlements developed under the Indian Housing Project Phase III, where 4,000 houses have been constructed, symbolizes India's enduring commitment to this community. Engaging with families and local leaders, the Vice President aims to address concerns and fortify community ties, adding a cultural note with a visit to the Seetha Temple, reflecting the deep historical connections between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)