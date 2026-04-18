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Visual Wins and Economic Maneuvers: The US-Iran Standoff

Robinder Sachdev, a foreign affairs expert, outlines the strategic optics driving the US-Iran standoff, envisioning a symbolic US victory. He discusses the potential economic impacts of Russian oil sanctions waivers on India and explores future negotiations focusing on the Strait of Hormuz and transatlantic tensions under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:46 IST
Visual Wins and Economic Maneuvers: The US-Iran Standoff
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has emphasized the significance of visual impact in the ongoing US-Iran standoff, suggesting that the United States' strategy is heavily influenced by optics in addition to traditional policy considerations. According to Sachdev, President Donald Trump is striving for a symbolic victory that can be broadcasted as a major global success.

In an interview with ANI, Sachdev outlined Trump's desired scenario: a photograph depicting Iranian enriched uranium drums being loaded onto an American military plane at Tehran airport. This imagery would serve as a potent representation of Iran's concession—an outcome Sachdev argues Iran is unlikely to accept, resulting in stalled negotiations.

From an economic perspective, Sachdev pointed out that a US waiver on Russian oil sanctions could provide immediate benefits to India amid supply chain disruptions. He stated that accessing Russian oil situated at shorter distances could be advantageous for India's economy, especially during the current crisis. Sachdev expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of fresh negotiations, suggesting that the presence of high-level American participants could increase the chances of reaching a deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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