China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 12:55 IST
China says its cooperation with Iran should not be disrupted 

​China's cooperation ​with Iran ‌is conducted within ​the framework of international law and ‌should not be interfered with or disrupted, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on ‌Tuesday when asked about new ‌U.S. sanctions related to Iran.

China is closely monitoring the developments and will take all ⁠necessary ​measures ⁠to firmly safeguard its own rights ⁠and interests, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said ​at a press conference.

The U.S. on ⁠Monday announced new sanctions on 60 individuals, ⁠entities ​and vessels in a move that it said ⁠would cut off Iran's economic lifeline, but ⁠stopped ⁠short of the most punishing measures.

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